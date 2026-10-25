Telangana Aims to Double Share in India’s Economy to 10% by 2047: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the state aims to increase its contribution to India’s economy to 10 per cent by 2047, with Hyderabad’s strategic location, safety, research ecosystem and industrial potential playing a key role in achieving the target.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of defence manufacturing, aerospace and allied industries in driving Telangana’s economic growth. He said platforms such as Raksha Expo could help attract investments, promote innovation and strengthen the state’s position in these emerging sectors.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that Hyderabad has several advantages, including a strong research ecosystem, established industrial infrastructure and a reputation for providing a safe environment for businesses and international visitors. These factors, he said, make the city a key contributor to Telangana’s long-term economic ambitions.

Referring to the Miss World event held during Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister said participants from 108 countries experienced a sense of safety and security in Hyderabad. He cited the event as an example of the city’s ability to host major international gatherings despite challenging circumstances.

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The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of expanding defence and aerospace manufacturing, along with related industries, to create employment opportunities, attract investments and support technological development.

Raksha Expo is expected to provide a platform for industry representatives, investors and other stakeholders to explore opportunities in defence production and related sectors. The initiative aligns with Telangana’s broader efforts to diversify its industrial base and strengthen its economic position.

Revanth Reddy also recalled Telangana’s political journey under successive governments, referring to the Telugu Desam Party’s tenure from 1994 to 2004, the Congress government from 2004 to 2014, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government from 2014 to 2023, and the current administration.

The state government’s target of contributing 10 per cent to India’s economy by 2047 reflects its long-term vision of accelerating industrial growth, promoting innovation and positioning Hyderabad as a major hub for defence, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.