Telangana Boxers Shine at Sub-Junior Nationals in Noida with Silver and Bronze Wins

Noida: Telangana boxers made their mark at the 4th Sub-Junior National Boys & Girls Boxing Championship held in Noida from August 6 to 13, 2025. Master M. Ramcharan clinched a Silver medal, while G. Abhinav secured a Bronze. The championship saw the participation of 780 boxers from across the country.

Both medalists hail from Hyderabad District and train under coach G. Durga Prasad at Nizam College Grounds. Telangana Boxing Association Secretary P. Ravinder warmly welcomed the young champions at Hyderabad Railway Station, honouring them with garlands and shawls.