Sports

Telangana Boxers Shine at Sub-Junior Nationals in Noida with Silver and Bronze Wins

Both medalists hail from Hyderabad District and train under coach G. Durga Prasad at Nizam College Grounds. Telangana Boxing Association Secretary P. Ravinder warmly welcomed the young champions at Hyderabad Railway Station, honouring them with garlands and shawls.

Syed Mubashir15 August 2025 - 19:20
Telangana Boxers Shine at Sub-Junior Nationals in Noida with Silver and Bronze Wins
Telangana Boxers Shine at Sub-Junior Nationals in Noida with Silver and Bronze Wins

Noida: Telangana boxers made their mark at the 4th Sub-Junior National Boys & Girls Boxing Championship held in Noida from August 6 to 13, 2025. Master M. Ramcharan clinched a Silver medal, while G. Abhinav secured a Bronze. The championship saw the participation of 780 boxers from across the country.

Syed Mubashir15 August 2025 - 19:20
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
