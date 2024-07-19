Telangana DGP cautions public about fake police calls fraud (Watch Video)

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender on Friday issued a stern warning to the public about a rising trend of fraudsters making fake calls in the name of police personnel. These impostors aim to deceive and extort money from unsuspecting citizens.

Taking to micro-blogging platform ‘ X’, the DGP shared a video of a scam where a fraudster falsely claimed that a man’s son was jailed for rape, demanding money to resolve the issue.

“#CyberFraudAlert #FakePoliceCall Strangers with police DP photos will call and tell you that someone related to you has been caught, or that illegal drug couriers have arrived in their name, and that they have made some other big mistake, putting you in tension and beating you up, he said.

Be alert to such phone calls. @Cyberdost#TelanganaPolice#Dial1930,” the DGP tweeted.

The DGP stressed that police never ask for money over the phone and urged citizens to report such calls immediately by dialing 1930.