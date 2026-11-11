Telangana Extends Intermediate Exam Fee Payment Deadline for Students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for payment of examination fees for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), scheduled to be held in February 2027. The decision was taken in response to requests from students, parents and college principals, according to an official announcement issued by the board.

Under the revised schedule, students can pay their examination fees without any late penalty until November 13 at their respective colleges. Those unable to meet the deadline can submit their fees between November 14 and 20 by paying a late fee of Rs.100.

The board has also instructed college principals to deposit the regular examination fees collected from students through the prescribed channels without delay. Fees collected with the late penalty must be deposited into the board’s account by November 21, along with the relevant receipts and nominal rolls.

The extended deadline applies to first- and second-year regular students from both general and vocational streams, as well as private candidates appearing for supplementary examinations after previously failing.

In previous examination cycles, delays in fee payments and difficulties faced by students prompted the board to provide additional opportunities. The latest extension is significant as it gives students more time to complete registration and avoid missing the upcoming public

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