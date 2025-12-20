Telangana Government Opens Applications for CM’s Overseas Scholarship 2025



Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana, through the Minorities Welfare Department, has issued a notification inviting online applications for the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme (CMOSS) – Fall Season 2025. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to eligible minority students pursuing Postgraduate and Doctoral (Ph.D.) courses in foreign universities.



According to the official notification dated 18 December 2025, minority students who have secured admissions during the period 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025 are eligible to apply under this scheme. Applications will be accepted online through the Telangana e-PASS portal.

The online application process will commence from 20 December 2025 and the last date to submit applications is 19 January 2026 by 5:00 PM. Submission of hard copies and required documents at the concerned District Minorities Welfare Offices must be completed by 20 February 2026.

Also Read: ‘Bodes ill for democratic process’: Tharoor flags attacks on media amid violence in Bangladesh



Under the scheme, selected candidates will be sanctioned a scholarship amount of up to ₹20 lakh, along with a one-way air ticket fare up to ₹60,000 or actual fare, whichever is less.

Eligible students pursuing higher education in foreign universities located in countries such as USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, Japan, France, and New Zealand can apply.

The department has clarified that certificate verification will be carried out in due course, and strict action will be initiated against applicants found submitting false or fictitious documents.



Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, selection procedure, mandatory requirements, and the list of eligible countries is available on the official website:

www.telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in

The Minorities Welfare Department has appealed to all eligible minority students to apply within the stipulated time under the CM’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme – Fall Season 2025.