Telangana Government to Sanction Cheyutha Pensions to 4.5 Lakh New Beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a major welfare initiative ahead of Diwali, sanctioning Cheyutha pensions to an additional 4.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries across the State.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka announced that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will formally launch the distribution of new pension sanction letters at Kodangal in Vikarabad district today, in her presence.

The new beneficiaries include widows, single women, persons with disabilities, handloom workers, toddy tappers and other eligible sections. Following the launch, distribution programmes will be organised across all districts under the supervision of ministers, MLAs and other public representatives.

The government has confirmed that pension amounts will be credited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts from November itself. Minister Seethakka said eligible applicants would receive pensions in phases.

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Past incident example – Expansion of Aasara Pensions in 2020:

In March 2020, the Telangana government identified around 8.5 lakh additional beneficiaries for the Aasara pension scheme after deciding to reduce the minimum eligibility age for old-age pensions from 65 to 57 years. The expansion was expected to increase the State’s annual pension expenditure significantly.

This earlier expansion and the current sanctioning of pensions to another 4.5 lakh people highlight Telangana’s continuing efforts to widen social security coverage and provide financial assistance to elderly people, widows, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable sections.