Telangana Govt begins official exercise for transfer of teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has commenced an official exercise for the transfer of teachers, considering the number of students studying in each government school in the state.

The official process of transferring teachers aims to improve the quality of educational standards in all government schools. The previous government had issued orders on June 27, 2015, and on August 21, 2021. According to these orders, one teacher was appointed to a school with 0-19 students, two teachers to a school with 20-60 students, and three teachers to a school with 61-90 students.

The current state government has allotted teacher posts by considering the strength of the students to provide quality education in each school.

One teacher has been allotted to a school with 1-10 students, two teachers for a school with 11-40 students, and three teachers for a school with 41-60 students. Web options are available to fill all sanctioned teacher posts in schools where the student strength is above 61.

Teacher posts have not been allotted to schools with zero student strength. The number of teacher posts will also be increased in schools where the student strength is higher compared to the present, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday.