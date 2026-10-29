Telangana Govt Holds All-Party Meeting to Tackle El Niño-Induced Drought

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka chaired an all-party meeting at the State Secretariat to discuss measures to address the possibility of drought and water scarcity in Telangana due to the El Niño effect.

Representatives of the Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM, CPI, CPM, Telangana Jana Samithi, Samajwadi Party, RJD, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party and Telugu Desam Party participated in the meeting and offered suggestions on drought prevention, drinking water availability, irrigation, uninterrupted power supply and support for farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka said the state government was taking advance measures to tackle the anticipated drought conditions and rising water scarcity. He stated that a report on the drought situation had already been submitted to the Central Government.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that, if necessary, representatives of all political parties would visit Delhi together to seek the assistance required to address the state’s challenges.

He emphasised the need for coordinated measures to ensure adequate drinking and irrigation water, uninterrupted electricity supply, and sufficient water and fodder for livestock. The suggestions made by political leaders would be considered while formulating the response.

Bhatti Vikramarka called upon all political parties to work together beyond political differences during natural calamities, keeping public welfare as the primary objective. He also stressed the importance of incorporating advice from scientists and experts to effectively address the El Niño effect.

He reiterated that the people’s government was committed to supporting farmers and protecting the interests of Telangana.