Telangana High Court Issues Notices Over Legality of “Mission Chabutra and Operation Romeo”

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government, the Director General of Police (DGP), and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social activist SQ Masood. The PIL challenges the legality of two police operations, “Mission Chabutra” and “Operation Romeo,” alleging that they violate constitutional rights.

Masood contended that these police operations, which include late-night counseling sessions, random searches, and alleged public harassment, are being conducted without legal authority. He argued that these actions infringe upon Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. The petitioner called for the court to declare these activities illegal, arbitrary, and discriminatory, urging an immediate halt to such operations.

Masood also raised concerns about police-enforced restrictions on businesses, claiming that shops, hotels, and street vendors were being forcibly shut down between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., in violation of a 2015 Government Order issued by the Labour Department. He further highlighted incidents of unjustified frisking of commuters, which he argued breached constitutional rights under Articles 14, 19 (right to freedom), and 21.

The activist emphasized that law enforcement should adhere to the legal procedures outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

A bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao reviewed the petition but declined to grant interim relief. The court has directed the state authorities to respond to the allegations made in the PIL.