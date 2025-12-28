Telangana Hosts 36th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2025 at Gachibowli

The 36th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2025 is being held from December 27 to 29 at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The prestigious championship is organised by the Telangana Swimming Association (TSA) and has brought together top young swimming talent from Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Swimmers competed across multiple age groups and events, delivering impressive performances in freestyle, individual medley, butterfly and backstroke races.

In the Boys 15–17 years 800m Freestyle (Group 1), Renukacharya Hodmani of Karnataka clinched first place with a timing of 9:04.66, followed by Akshaj Parigi of Karnataka and Sai Smaran Nalluri of Tamil Nadu.

The Girls 15–17 years 200m Individual Medley (Group 1) saw Andhra Pradesh dominate, with Pavani Sarayu N securing gold, Avighna Chinthala taking silver, and Hitashree N of Karnataka finishing third.

Strong performances were also seen in the Boys 13–14 years 200m IM (Group 2), where Aarav J of Karnataka won gold, while Telangana’s Sachin Satvik Suresh Saritha claimed bronze. In the corresponding girls’ event, Alakananda Raju of Kerala topped the podium, with Shivani Karra of Telangana finishing second.

In the butterfly events, Telangana swimmer Mokshitha Addanki won gold in the Girls 15–17 years 100m Butterfly, showcasing the host state’s talent. Karnataka swimmers dominated the younger age categories, while Telangana athletes consistently featured on the podium across events.

Another highlight was the Girls 15–17 years 400m IM, where Pavani Sarayu N of Andhra Pradesh once again claimed first place. In the Boys 13–14 years 400m IM, Aarav J of Karnataka emerged victorious, with Telangana’s Sachin Satvik Suresh Saritha finishing third.

The championship also witnessed commendable performances by young swimmers in the 11–12 years category, reflecting the growing depth of talent in South Zone swimming.

During the event, officials including Sri P. Chandrashekar Reddy, President of TSA, Sri G. Umesh, Secretary TSA, Sri P. Madan Mohan, President of the Triathlon Association of Telangana, Sri K. Srinivas Goud (ADS, GHMC), and Sri S. Sridhar Rao, Joint Secretary TSA, were present and encouraged the athletes.

The championship continues to serve as an important platform for nurturing young swimmers and strengthening competitive swimming across South India, with Telangana once again proving to be a capable host for major aquatic events.