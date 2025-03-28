Telangana: Rs 1 Lakh for a Basement! Indiramma Housing Push Gets Financial Boost

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has directed district Collectors to expedite the construction process of Indiramma Houses and ensure prompt payment disbursal to beneficiaries who have completed the basement level.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday at the Secretariat for the combined Warangal district, Minister Ponguleti emphasized that housing for the poor remains a top priority of the state government. The meeting also covered progress on the Warangal Smart City project, the Super Specialty Hospital, water supply arrangements, and other key initiatives.

Four Installments for Housing Scheme

Ponguleti announced that beneficiaries of Indiramma Houses would receive government aid in four phases, beginning with a payment of ₹1 lakh for houses where basement construction has been completed. He urged housing officials to process and release these funds quickly upon receiving the required documentation.

Allot Unused 2BHK Houses to the Needy

The Minister further stated that any unallocated 2BHK houses should be allotted to eligible families who lack land, as identified in the Indiramma Housing Survey. He assured that the government would provide financial assistance to families in cases where contractors fail to complete houses with solid walls.

Focus on Drinking Water and Health Infrastructure

Addressing the upcoming summer season, Ponguleti stressed the importance of ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply in both rural and urban areas. He instructed Collectors to prioritize water management and conduct village visits three times a week for effective oversight.

He also set a deadline of two months for completing the construction of the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital building, followed by the installation of medical equipment to make the facility operational by the end of June.

Other Key Directives

Officials were told to provide a temporary solution for the Madikonda dumping yard issue within a week, followed by a permanent resolution.

Desilting of the Bhadrakali tank in Warangal must be completed before the rainy season.

Warangal Smart City works should continue in a well-planned manner to avoid delays.

The meeting saw the participation of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLAs from the region, MLCs, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and top bureaucrats including Dana Kishore, Harichandana, and Karnan.