Telangana Inter Exams: Key Guidelines for Students as Exams Begin Soon

With board exams set to commence, a total of 9,96,971 students are expected to take part in the examinations. Among them, 4,88,448 are first-year students, while 5,08,523 are second-year students.

Uma Devi3 March 2025 - 13:51
Telangana: With board exams set to commence, a total of 9,96,971 students are expected to take part in the examinations. Among them, 4,88,448 are first-year students, while 5,08,523 are second-year students. To facilitate the smooth conduct of exams, 1,532 examination centers have been set up across the state, and 29,992 invigilators have been deployed.

Xerox Centers Shut Down to Prevent Malpractice

In light of previous paper leak incidents, the Education Department has implemented strict measures to prevent any irregularities. As part of this initiative, all Xerox (photocopy) centers near exam venues will remain closed during the examination period. Officials have been instructed to stay vigilant to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

CCTV Surveillance for Exam Monitoring

To enhance security, CCTV cameras will be installed in all examination centers. These cameras will be connected to the Command Control Center for real-time monitoring. Authorities aim to closely supervise the exam proceedings to prevent any malpractice.

Strict Guidelines for Students and Colleges

Authorities have also issued warnings to colleges, stating that strict action will be taken if students are denied hall tickets for any reason. Additionally, students must arrive at the exam hall by 8:30 AM, which is 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

With these security measures in place, the Education Department aims to ensure a smooth and transparent examination process for all students.

