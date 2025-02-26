Telangana Intermediate 2025 Botany 2nd Year Guess Paper: Key Questions for Exam Success

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Intermediate Botany 2nd Year exams scheduled for March 11, 2025, students are intensifying their preparations. This article provides a chapter-wise guess paper based on the latest syllabus and exam trends.
Table of Contents
Exam Overview: Key Details
- Theory Exam Date: March 11, 2025
- Sections: 6 units covering Plant Physiology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, and more.
- Marks Distribution: 60 marks for theory, 40 marks for practicals.
Very Short Answer Questions (2 marks)
- Define porins and explain their role in facilitating diffusion.
- What is water potential, and what value does pure water have?
- Compare osmosis and diffusion by highlighting their differences.
- Define apoplast and symplast.
- Contrast guttation with transpiration.
- Identify the physical factors that contribute to the upward movement of sap in plant xylem.
- In the context of transport within plant cells, what do the terms “source” and “sink” refer to?
- Does transpiration occur at night? Provide an example.
- Compare the imbibition capacities of pea seeds and wheat seeds.
- What is hydroponics? Define the term.
- List two amino acids that contain sulfur.
- Describe the function of the pink pigment found in the root nodules of legume plants and name it.
- Which element is considered the 17th essential element, and what disease results from its deficiency?
- Identify the essential elements present in the nitrogenase enzyme and classify their type.
- Provide the balanced chemical equation for nitrogen fixation.
- Define the term “feedback inhibition.”
- Differentiate between an apoenzyme and a co-factor.
- Define competitive enzyme inhibitors and give one example.
- Who proposed the “lock and key” hypothesis and the induced fit hypothesis?
- What is the Michaelis constant? Provide its definition.
- Identify the disease that led to the discovery of gibberellins in plants, and name the fungus responsible for it.
- Define bolting and state which hormone induces it.
- What is vernalisation? Explain the concept.
- Provide definitions for quiescence and dormancy.
- What is biotechnology? Define the term.
- What are molecular scissors, and from where are they derived?
- List two examples of artificially restructured plasmids.
- Define cloning vectors and provide an example.
- What does PCR stand for, and how is it beneficial in biotechnology?
- Define downstream processing.
- Explain how DNA is visualized on an agarose gel.
- How do exonucleases differ from endonucleases?
- List the different types of cry genes and the pests that are targeted by the proteins they encode.
- Is it possible to detect a disease before symptoms appear? Explain the underlying principle.
- Define GEAC and outline its objectives.
- Identify the nematode that infects tobacco plant roots and describe the strategy used to control this infestation.
- Provide examples of transgenic plants: one suitable for food processing and another with enhanced nutritional quality.
- Explain the Green Revolution and name the individual regarded as its father.
- Define the term “hidden hunger.”
- List two semi-dwarf rice varieties developed in India.
- Provide two examples of high-yielding, disease-resistant wheat varieties introduced in India.
- List two fungi used in SCP (single-cell protein) production.
- Which two sugarcane species were crossed to achieve better yield?
- Define germplasm collection.
- Which part of the plant is most suitable for producing virus-free plants, and why?
Short Answer Questions (4 marks)
- Describe the cohesion-tension theory.
- Define active transport and explain its mechanism.
- List eight differences between C3 and C4 plants.
- Define growth curves and describe the three phases involved.
- Explain the statement “transpiration is a necessary evil.”
- Describe the mechanism behind the opening and closing of stomata.
- Outline the steps involved in the formation of a root nodule.
- Provide a brief description of enzyme inhibitors.
- Discuss the different types of co-factors.
- Sketch a neatly labeled diagram of a chloroplast.
- What is RQ? Provide a short note explaining it.
- Explain how sap ascends in trees.
- Define plasmolysis and discuss its practical applications.
- Provide a brief description of photorespiration.
- Discuss the agricultural and horticultural applications of auxins.
- List and explain the physiological responses induced by gibberellins in plants.
- Enumerate four physiological processes in plants that are regulated by ethylene.
- Provide a short note on seed dormancy.
- Explain how mycorrhizal fungi benefit the plants they inhabit.
- Describe the chemical composition of biogas and explain the process by which it is produced.
- Define biofertilisers and provide a brief overview of their function.
Long Answer Questions (8 marks)
- Provide a detailed explanation of the Calvin cycle.
- Describe glycolysis, including its location, end products, and the subsequent fate of these products in both aerobic and anaerobic respiration.
- Provide an explanation of the Krebs cycle.
- Outline the various processes involved in recombinant DNA technology.
- Describe the tools utilized in recombinant DNA technology.
- Explain the tissue culture technique and discuss its advantages over conventional plant breeding methods in crop improvement programs.
- As a botanist specializing in plant breeding, outline the steps you would follow to release a new plant variety.
Preparation Tips for High Scores
- Prioritize High-Weightage Chapters: Focus on Plant Physiology (Unit I) and Biotechnology (Unit V).
- Practice Diagrams: Label chloroplast structure, root nodules, and glycolysis pathways.
- Solve Previous Papers: Analyze trends in 2023 and 2024 papers for repeated themes.
Key Topics to Revise
- Plant Growth Regulators: Roles of gibberellins (bolting) and ethylene.
- Enzymes: Differences between apoenzymes and co-factors.
- Agricultural Innovations: Cry genes, biofertilizers, and transgenic crops.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How to manage time during the exam?
A: Allocate 45 minutes to long-answer questions and 20 minutes to short answers.
Q: Are NCERT books sufficient?
A: Yes, but supplement with TSBIE-approved guides for detailed diagrams.
Note: This guess paper is curated based on official syllabus updates and recent exam patterns. Students are advised to practice all questions thoroughly.