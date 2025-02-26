Telangana Intermediate 2025 Botany 2nd Year Guess Paper: Key Questions for Exam Success

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Intermediate Botany 2nd Year exams scheduled for March 11, 2025, students are intensifying their preparations. This article provides a chapter-wise guess paper based on the latest syllabus and exam trends.

Exam Overview: Key Details

Theory Exam Date: March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025 Sections: 6 units covering Plant Physiology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, and more.

6 units covering Plant Physiology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, and more. Marks Distribution: 60 marks for theory, 40 marks for practicals.

Very Short Answer Questions (2 marks)

Define porins and explain their role in facilitating diffusion. What is water potential, and what value does pure water have? Compare osmosis and diffusion by highlighting their differences. Define apoplast and symplast. Contrast guttation with transpiration. Identify the physical factors that contribute to the upward movement of sap in plant xylem. In the context of transport within plant cells, what do the terms “source” and “sink” refer to? Does transpiration occur at night? Provide an example. Compare the imbibition capacities of pea seeds and wheat seeds. What is hydroponics? Define the term. List two amino acids that contain sulfur. Describe the function of the pink pigment found in the root nodules of legume plants and name it. Which element is considered the 17th essential element, and what disease results from its deficiency? Identify the essential elements present in the nitrogenase enzyme and classify their type. Provide the balanced chemical equation for nitrogen fixation. Define the term “feedback inhibition.” Differentiate between an apoenzyme and a co-factor. Define competitive enzyme inhibitors and give one example. Who proposed the “lock and key” hypothesis and the induced fit hypothesis? What is the Michaelis constant? Provide its definition. Identify the disease that led to the discovery of gibberellins in plants, and name the fungus responsible for it. Define bolting and state which hormone induces it. What is vernalisation? Explain the concept. Provide definitions for quiescence and dormancy. What is biotechnology? Define the term. What are molecular scissors, and from where are they derived? List two examples of artificially restructured plasmids. Define cloning vectors and provide an example. What does PCR stand for, and how is it beneficial in biotechnology? Define downstream processing. Explain how DNA is visualized on an agarose gel. How do exonucleases differ from endonucleases? List the different types of cry genes and the pests that are targeted by the proteins they encode. Is it possible to detect a disease before symptoms appear? Explain the underlying principle. Define GEAC and outline its objectives. Identify the nematode that infects tobacco plant roots and describe the strategy used to control this infestation. Provide examples of transgenic plants: one suitable for food processing and another with enhanced nutritional quality. Explain the Green Revolution and name the individual regarded as its father. Define the term “hidden hunger.” List two semi-dwarf rice varieties developed in India. Provide two examples of high-yielding, disease-resistant wheat varieties introduced in India. List two fungi used in SCP (single-cell protein) production. Which two sugarcane species were crossed to achieve better yield? Define germplasm collection. Which part of the plant is most suitable for producing virus-free plants, and why?

Short Answer Questions (4 marks)

Describe the cohesion-tension theory. Define active transport and explain its mechanism. List eight differences between C3 and C4 plants. Define growth curves and describe the three phases involved. Explain the statement “transpiration is a necessary evil.” Describe the mechanism behind the opening and closing of stomata. Outline the steps involved in the formation of a root nodule. Provide a brief description of enzyme inhibitors. Discuss the different types of co-factors. Sketch a neatly labeled diagram of a chloroplast. What is RQ? Provide a short note explaining it. Explain how sap ascends in trees. Define plasmolysis and discuss its practical applications. Provide a brief description of photorespiration. Discuss the agricultural and horticultural applications of auxins. List and explain the physiological responses induced by gibberellins in plants. Enumerate four physiological processes in plants that are regulated by ethylene. Provide a short note on seed dormancy. Explain how mycorrhizal fungi benefit the plants they inhabit. Describe the chemical composition of biogas and explain the process by which it is produced. Define biofertilisers and provide a brief overview of their function.

Long Answer Questions (8 marks)

Provide a detailed explanation of the Calvin cycle. Describe glycolysis, including its location, end products, and the subsequent fate of these products in both aerobic and anaerobic respiration. Provide an explanation of the Krebs cycle. Outline the various processes involved in recombinant DNA technology. Describe the tools utilized in recombinant DNA technology. Explain the tissue culture technique and discuss its advantages over conventional plant breeding methods in crop improvement programs. As a botanist specializing in plant breeding, outline the steps you would follow to release a new plant variety.

Preparation Tips for High Scores

Prioritize High-Weightage Chapters: Focus on Plant Physiology (Unit I) and Biotechnology (Unit V). Practice Diagrams: Label chloroplast structure, root nodules, and glycolysis pathways. Solve Previous Papers: Analyze trends in 2023 and 2024 papers for repeated themes.

Key Topics to Revise

Plant Growth Regulators: Roles of gibberellins (bolting) and ethylene.

Enzymes: Differences between apoenzymes and co-factors.

Agricultural Innovations: Cry genes, biofertilizers, and transgenic crops.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How to manage time during the exam?

A: Allocate 45 minutes to long-answer questions and 20 minutes to short answers.

Q: Are NCERT books sufficient?

A: Yes, but supplement with TSBIE-approved guides for detailed diagrams.

Note: This guess paper is curated based on official syllabus updates and recent exam patterns. Students are advised to practice all questions thoroughly.