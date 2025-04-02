Telangana Intermediate Colleges to Remain Closed till June 1 for Summer Break

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced summer holidays for all intermediate colleges across the state, with institutions set to remain closed until June 1. The new academic year will commence on June 2.

The directive applies to all government, private, and aided colleges, which have been instructed to strictly adhere to the vacation schedule.

TGBIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya emphasized that students should utilize the holidays productively for self-study and skill development. He also warned that strict action would be taken against institutions conducting unauthorized classes during the holiday period.

The Board has urged students and parents to report any violations to ensure compliance with the guidelines.