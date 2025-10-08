Telangana minister regrets ‘inappropriate’ remark about colleague

Hyderabad: Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday expressed regret over his alleged inappropriate remark about his colleague Adluri Laxman Kumar. Facing a backlash from Dalit organisation over his remark, Prabhakar denied making any personal remark but said he regret if the Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare Minister Laxman Kumar’s feelings are hurt.

Prabhakar issued a statement ahead of the meeting called by AICC in-charge Meenkashi Natrajan and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud with both the ministers to sort out the issue, which has caused embarrassment to the grand old party. Prabhakar stated that Laxman Kumar is like a brother to him.

“The bond of friendship we have shared in the Congress Party for 30 years transcends politics. The connection and mutual respect between us have always remained steadfast. It is something no one can break. I have not made any personal remarks against him. As someone who has risen from the grassroots level and as a leader from the BC community, I would never hold such opinions about anyone,” said Prabhakar, who also holds the Transport portfolio.

“However, with political malice, some people have distorted my statements and spread propaganda contrary to the truth. I am deeply saddened to learn that this misunderstanding has hurt the feelings of someone as dear as Adluri Laxman Kumar. I regret if Adluri Laxman Kumar’s feelings have been hurt,” said Prabhakar. “In strengthening the principles of the Congress Party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, and in striving for social justice and the upliftment of the people, both of us will work together tirelessly,” he added.

Prabhakar’s “buffalo” remark had triggered a row with some Dalit organisations calling for a protest. In view of the protest call, police had tightened security at his residence in Karimnagar. Prabhakar had allegedly made the remark when Laxman Kumar did not come on time at a campaign meeting in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency a couple of days ago. Reacting to it, Laxman Kumar accused Ponnam Prabhakar of abusing him because he comes from a Scheduled Caste and demanded an apology.

Laxman Kumar said that a complaint would be sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. He said that the party made him the minister as he comes from Madiga caste (a Scheduled Caste). “I don’t talk in such an arrogant way. I thought he would realise his mistake. We will see today and tomorrow.

If there is no change and if he (Ponnam Prabhakar) still says it, then I will not be responsible for the consequences,” Laxman Kumar told his supporters on Tuesday. Ponnam Prabhakar had denied making any insulting remark about Laxman Kumar. Stating that his words were twisted, he said he made the remark while referring to delay in confirming his flight ticket.