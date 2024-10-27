Telangana News | Light to moderate rain likely on Oct 29-Nov 2: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from October 29 to November 2, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in the state during the next 48 hours.

Dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.