Telangana Prisons Go High-Tech: Major Boost in Security & Surveillance!

Hyderabad: In a major step towards modernizing prison administration, Sri V. V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Director of Telangana Police Academy and Chairman of the Telangana Police Recruitment Board, along with Dr. Soumya Mishra, IPS, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, Hyderabad, distributed a range of high-tech electronic gadgets under ICJS Project 2.0 and the Modernization of Prison Administration Scheme.

As part of this initiative, 114 computers, 8 web cameras, UPS devices, and 39 printers were distributed under ICJS Project 2.0. Additionally, 100 bullet cameras, 20 drone cameras, 30 PTZ cameras, 174 walkie-talkies, 200 body-worn cameras, and 60 LED searchlights were provided to 29 jails across the state, including Central Jails, District Jails, Special Prisons for Women, Special Sub Jails, and Sub Jails, at a total cost of ₹2.5 crores.

Enhancing Security & Transparency in Prison Management

These modern devices aim to improve security, vigilance, transparency, and accountability within Telangana’s prison system. With computerized record-keeping, automated surveillance, and digital monitoring, prison authorities will be better equipped to manage security and administrative operations efficiently.

The introduction of Multi-Functional Printers (MFPs) will further streamline documentation and improve communication between prison officials and law enforcement departments.

Advanced Technology for Better Monitoring & Rehabilitation

Speaking at the event, Dr. Soumya Mishra, IPS, emphasized the importance of digital integration in prison management. She highlighted how modern surveillance tools, real-time monitoring, and advanced security systems will help in reducing security breaches and ensuring safer prison operations.

These modernization efforts will not only strengthen law enforcement but also facilitate parole and furlough programs, as well as rehabilitation initiatives.

Telangana Prisons Leading the Way in Digital Transformation

Sri V. V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, praised the Telangana Prisons Department and Police for setting an example in digital governance and prison reforms. He stressed the importance of modernizing prison operations with technology-driven solutions, ensuring safety, efficiency, and improved governance.

Furthermore, he stated that the modernization project is not just about security and surveillance but also about prisoner rehabilitation. With access to computers and digital tools, inmates will now have opportunities to engage in educational and skill development programs, preparing them for a better future post-release.

Improving Inmate Communication & Discipline

The integration of digital technology will also enhance visitor management systems, ensuring secure and regulated family interactions with inmates. This move is expected to boost prison discipline and help maintain a positive correctional environment.

With Telangana’s commitment to advanced technology in prison administration, the state is setting a new benchmark in prison reforms across the country.