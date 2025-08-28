Telangana Rains: 2,000 Rescued as Army & Air Force Join Ops; Flood Scare in Hyderabad, Rescue Teams on Standby

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains in Telangana, the state Director General of Police (DGP) Jitendra said that a high alert has been issued across the state. So far, 2,000 people have been shifted to safer places through rescue operations. These operations were carried out with the help of the Air Force and the Army using two helicopters.

DGP Jitendra said that SDRF teams are working on par with the NDRF and that about 2,000 personnel are involved in the operation. He added that instructions have been given to all district SPs, and the situation is being continuously monitored through the Command Control Centre.

He stated that despite the rains, the police department is continuing rescue and relief activities at a rapid pace alongside the Vinayak Chavithi festival. Jitendra noted that the SDRF has been performing well since last year and this year too, significant results are being achieved.

According to the DGP, no major problems were reported in Hyderabad despite the overnight rains. “We are fully prepared to deal with heavy rains and possible floods in the city,” he said. Moreover, rescue teams have also been kept ready at the DGP office.

He further said that some important roads in Kamareddy and Siddipet districts have been badly damaged, while a railway track was also destroyed. Jitendra assured that all necessary steps are being taken to restore them.