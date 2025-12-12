Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Day 3 Highlights “Resilience in Real Life” Panel

Hyderabad: The third day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, themed “Emerging Technologies,” commenced with an impactful and engaging session titled “Resilience in Real Life.”

The session, conducted as a formal panel discussion, brought together leading figures from the technology and innovation ecosystem to share their insights on overcoming challenges and building resilience in today’s rapidly evolving world.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from over 4,000 students and nearly 1,000 members of the public, making it one of the most interactive and well-received panels of the summit. Attendees engaged actively with the speakers, asking meaningful questions and contributing to lively discussions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Distinguished Panelists:

J. Satya Narayana , Former Chairman, UIDAI; Former IAS

, Former Chairman, UIDAI; Former IAS Jitendra Putcha , Chief Delivery Officer, Mastech Digital

, Chief Delivery Officer, Mastech Digital Srinivas Atreya , CTO, Avika

, CTO, Avika Kishore Uppalapati , CEO, Qylis

, CEO, Qylis Joginder Tanikella, CEO, T-Works

The panelists highlighted key aspects of resilience in real life, including:

Navigating fast-evolving technological landscapes

Overcoming real-life challenges, pressure, and uncertainty

Adapting to rapid changes driven by AI, ML, and emerging technologies

Cultivating leadership and problem-solving skills

Developing a growth-oriented mindset for future careers

Also Read: Shivraj Patil’s demise a huge loss for country and Congress: Telangana CM

A major highlight of the session was the exceptional student interaction, which allowed attendees to gain practical insights and actionable advice from the experienced leaders. Panelists emphasized that resilience is a critical skill for thriving in a dynamic, competitive, and technology-driven world.

The success of this session set an inspiring tone for Day 3 of the summit, encouraging participants to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and learning.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 continues to showcase discussions on emerging technologies, innovation, and leadership, providing a platform for students, professionals, and innovators to engage with industry experts.