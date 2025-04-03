Telangana SSC Exam Results 2025 to be Declared in Last Week of April or Early May

Hyderabad, April 3, 2025 — The Telangana SSC Exam Results 2025 for over 497,000 students will be declared in the last week of April or early May, according to the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The announcement follows the completion of statewide spot evaluations and marks a significant shift from a decade-long grading system to a marks-based assessment.

Evaluation Timeline and Process

The DGE launched spot evaluations for answer scripts at 19 camps across Telangana from April 7 to 15, with results expected after a 15–20 day processing period. A senior official confirmed to Munsif that the Telangana SSC Exam Results 2025 will be released “within one month of the exams’ conclusion,” aligning with last year’s timeline.

Key steps in the evaluation process include:

Centralized evaluation camps to ensure uniformity.

to ensure uniformity. Digitized result processing to minimize errors.

to minimize errors. Final verification by the DGE before publication.

Grading System Overhaul: From Letters to Marks

For the first time in a decade, students will receive numerical marks instead of grades. Under the previous system, grades like A1 (highest) to E (lowest) were assigned based on performance. The state government retained the 80:20 ratio (80% external exams, 20% internal assessments) for 2025 but abolished grades to provide clearer academic benchmarks.

“This change aims to enhance transparency and help students gauge their exact performance,” a DGE representative told Munsif. Students must still secure at least 35% per subject (including formative assessments) to pass.

Exam Participation and Smooth Conduct

A total of 497,712 students registered for the Telangana SSC exams, with 496,470 appearing—a 99.7% attendance rate. Notably, no malpractice cases were reported during the tests, which concluded smoothly on March 26, 2025.

Subject-wise Highlights:

Social Studies saw near-full attendance.

saw near-full attendance. Practical and theory exams were held across 1,200+ centers.

How to Check Telangana SSC Results 2025

Students can access their provisional scores online via:

Official Websites: results.bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org. Login Requirements: Roll number and date of birth.

Post-Result Steps:

Collect original mark sheets from schools.

from schools. Check the TS SSC Toppers List, released shortly after results.

Supplementary Exams:

Students failing one or two subjects can retake tests in June 2025, with results expected by July.

2025 vs. 2024: A Comparative Snapshot

In 2024, the DGE announced results on April 30, with over 500,000 students participating. The TS 10th Supplementary Result 2024 followed on June 28. This year’s timeline mirrors 2024’s schedule, though the shift to marks may influence pass percentages.

Key Takeaways for Students and Parents

Result Date: Late April–early May 2025 (exact date TBA).

Late April–early May 2025 (exact date TBA). Grading Shift: Numerical marks replace letter grades.

Numerical marks replace letter grades. Pass Criteria: Minimum 35% per subject.

Anticipating the Telangana SSC Exam Results 2025

With evaluations nearing completion, the Telangana SSC Exam Results 2025 are poised to set a precedent for future assessments under the marks-based system. Students are advised to monitor official portals and prepare for subsequent academic steps.

As Munsif reports, this year’s timely declaration and reformed scoring underscore Telangana’s commitment to evolving educational standards.