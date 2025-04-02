Telangana Declares Summer Holidays 2025 for All Colleges: Dates, Guidelines Announced

Hyderabad, April 2, 2025 — The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially declared summer holidays 2025 for all intermediate colleges statewide, with classes set to resume on June 2. The decision impacts government, private, and aided institutions, mandating strict adherence to the vacation schedule.

The summer holidays 2025 will begin today, April 2, and extend until June 1, according to a circular issued by TGBIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya. Key details include:

Vacation Period: April 2 to June 1, 2025.

April 2 to June 1, 2025. Academic Year Resumption: June 2, 2025.

June 2, 2025. Scope: Applies to all first and second-year intermediate students.

“No institution is permitted to conduct unauthorized classes during this period. Violations will lead to strict disciplinary action,” warned Aditya.

The TGBIE has instructed colleges to:

Suspend all academic activities during the holiday period.

during the holiday period. Avoid organizing workshops or extra classes without prior approval.

without prior approval. Ensure student safety by adhering to statewide guidelines.

This directive aims to standardize the academic calendar and prevent discrepancies in schedules across institutions.

Students Advised to Utilize Holidays Productively

While emphasizing the importance of the break, the Board encouraged students to:

Focus on self-study to prepare for upcoming exams.

to prepare for upcoming exams. Engage in skill development programs or online courses.

or online courses. Avoid academic stress during the vacation period.

“This time should be used for holistic growth, not just academics,” added Aditya.

Why the Extended Break?

The summer holidays 2025 align with Telangana’s efforts to:

Mitigate heat-related health risks during peak summer months.

during peak summer months. Provide uniformity in the academic schedule.

in the academic schedule. Promote work-life balance for students and faculty.

What’s Next?

Colleges must display the holiday notice prominently, and students are advised to check official TGBIE portals for updates. The Board will monitor compliance through regional offices.

With the summer holidays 2025 now in effect, over 500,000 intermediate students across Telangana will enjoy a two-month break before diving into the new academic year.

Stay Updated: Follow official TGBIE announcements at tbgie.telangana.gov.in for further details.