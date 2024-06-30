Telangana to appoint one teacher for every school with 10 students

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana will appoint one teacher for every government school with a strength of one to 10 students.

The state government has started an official exercise for the transfer of teachers taking into consideration the number of students studying in every government school.

The process of the transfer of teachers is aimed at improving the quality of educational standards in all government schools.

The previous government had issued two orders in 2015 and 2021. As per the orders, one teacher was appointed for a school with 0-19 students, two teachers for a school with 20 to 60 students and three teachers for a school with 61 to 90 students.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the present state government has allotted teacher posts by taking into consideration the strength of the students to provide quality education in each school.

One teacher has been allotted for a school with a strength of 1 – 10 students. Two teachers for a school with 11 to 40 students and three teachers with 41 to 60 students in a school.

Web options have been made available to fill all sanctioned teacher posts in schools where the student strength is above 61.

Teacher posts have not been allotted to the schools with zero strength of students.

The number of teacher posts will also be increased in the schools where the student strength will increase compared to the present

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that, unlike the previous government, his government would not close down single-teacher schools. The schools were shut down due to lack of students and this situation prevailed because of lack of focus on developing infrastructure in schools, he had said on June 10.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to provide education facilities in every village and hamlet, he said it started work at the cost of Rs 2,000 crore to rebuild all government school buildings which are in a dilapidated condition.

The government also launched Professor Jayashankar Badi Bata program to increase the enrolment of students in government schools.