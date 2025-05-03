28 Government Degree Colleges in Telangana to Launch Apprenticeship-Embedded Degree Courses from 2025-26

In a significant step to enhance the employability of students, 28 Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) in Telangana will introduce apprenticeship-embedded undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2025-26.

New Skill-Based Degree Programmes Announced

The new courses include:

BCom in Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

BCom in E-Commerce Operations

BCom in Retail Operations

BSc in Tourism & Hospitality Operations

BSc in Digital/Industrial Electronics

BSc in Marketing & Sales

BSc in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Quality

BBA in Content and Creative Writing

These programs are aimed at aligning academic learning with industry demands, offering students hands-on training and improved job prospects.

Growth Fueled by Past Reforms

According to the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, this initiative comes amid a steady rise in GDC enrollments. From 28,035 students in 2018, the number jumped to 50,477 in 2024-25 — an 80% increase. Officials attribute this growth to key reforms introduced by the previous BRS government, such as the “bucket system” in 2021 that allowed students to choose from a pool of interdisciplinary subjects.

Paid Internships and Job Assurances

The upcoming courses are designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry. As part of this, students will receive paid internships ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 per month, and many will be offered job placements post-graduation.

Colleges like the Government City College have already pioneered sector skill council courses in fields like retail, logistics, media, animation, and pharmacy, which have successfully linked students to relevant industries during their coursework.

A Transformative Leap for Higher Education

These apprenticeship-integrated degrees mark a shift toward outcome-based education, preparing students for real-world challenges and making GDCs a key driver in Telangana’s skilled workforce ecosystem.