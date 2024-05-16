Telangana vehicles to carry new state code “TG” on registration plates

Hyderabad: In a significant move, Telangana’s vehicle registration plates will now feature the state code “TG,” replacing the existing “TS,” as per a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The notification specifies that all vehicle registration plates in Telangana will bear the new state code “TG” instead of “TS.” This change, listed under serial number 29-A for States and Union Territories, aims to streamline regulatory procedures and improve effectiveness.

The alteration takes immediate effect, marking a swift transition for vehicle registration across Telangana, an official statement said on Thursday.