Telangana’s Investment Boom: CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Hyderabad’s Global Ascent

Telangana’s Rapid Growth Gains Global Recognition

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to the state’s rapid economic and technological progress, declaring “Telangana Rising… Hyderabad Rising… will not stop.”

Addressing concerns over his ambitious vision, he highlighted how ongoing developments have not only silenced sceptics but have also gained global recognition.

Speaking at the inauguration of HCL Tech’s Global Delivery Centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad, the CM, along with IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, emphasized Telangana’s transformation into one of India’s fastest-growing states and Hyderabad’s emergence as a premier investment and innovation hub.

Hyderabad Competing on the Global Stage

CM Revanth Reddy underscored Hyderabad’s transition from competing with domestic metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru to positioning itself against global business hubs.

“When we said this before, it was dismissed as an ambitious dream. But today, Telangana is a leader in electric vehicle promotion, data centres, green energy, life sciences, biotech, skill development, manufacturing, and agri-processing. Our vision is being acknowledged worldwide,” he stated.

Investment Boom Driving Economic Growth

Telangana has rapidly emerged as a top destination for international and domestic investments within just a year. CM Reddy highlighted the state’s early adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its low inflation rates as key factors driving this investment boom.

He recalled the ambitious $1 trillion GDP target set by his government, which some had dismissed as unrealistic. However, recent economic achievements speak for themselves:

₹40,000 crore investments secured in just two Davos business summits.

₹1.78 lakh crore total investment inflow into Telangana.

Hyderabad Strengthens Its Role in Life Sciences

Telangana is cementing its position as a global hub for life sciences and biotechnology. The successful hosting of BioAsia 2025, one of the world’s leading biodiversity summits, has further strengthened Hyderabad’s reputation in the sector.

Additionally, global biotech giant Amgen has established a presence in Hyderabad, adding to the city’s growing list of multinational investors.

HCL Tech’s Expansion in Hyderabad

Since 2007, HCL Technologies has played a crucial role in Hyderabad’s IT sector growth. The new HCL Tech KRC Campus, spanning 3.2 lakh square feet and employing 5,000 professionals, marks a major milestone in the city’s technological expansion.

The inauguration event witnessed the presence of key industry leaders, including:

C. Vijayakumar , CEO & Managing Director, HCL Tech

, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Tech Pawan Vadapalli , Senior Vice President & Global Head of Digital Business, HCL Tech

, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Digital Business, HCL Tech Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries Department

Telangana’s Future as a Global Business Hub

With Hyderabad emerging as a preferred investment destination for global tech giants, Telangana’s growth trajectory remains strong. The state continues to attract major investments in technology, manufacturing, and life sciences, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse of innovation and economic progress.