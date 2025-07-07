Telecom Companies Likely to Hike Mobile Recharge Prices Again by Year-End

Hyderabad: Mobile users across India may soon face higher costs for their telecom services, as telecom companies are reportedly planning another round of tariff hikes by the end of this year.

Expected Hike of 10-12% in Premium Plans

Industry sources indicate that telecom operators are considering increasing mobile recharge plans by 10-12%, focusing primarily on mid-range and premium plans rather than basic entry-level packs. The planned hike is being attributed to the rising costs associated with expanding 5G infrastructure and improving network quality.

Focus on 5G Services and Network Upgrades

Telecom companies are under pressure to invest heavily in 5G technology, spectrum costs, and advanced network infrastructure to meet growing data demands. As a result, they are seeking ways to enhance revenue without significantly impacting low-income users who rely on affordable base plans.

Impact on Consumers

While basic recharge packs might remain untouched, customers subscribed to higher-value plans could feel the pinch. Analysts believe that despite the price increase, demand for mid-tier and premium plans will continue due to consumers’ growing data consumption and preference for high-speed connectivity.

Previous Hikes Already Burdened Users

This potential hike comes on the heels of previous tariff revisions implemented over the past two years, which have already increased the financial burden on consumers. Experts advise users to keep track of upcoming announcements to manage their mobile expenses effectively.