Tense Showdown in Hyderguda: AIMIM Leaders Clash with Officials Over Function Hall Seizure

Hyderabad: A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Hyderguda on Thursday when government revenue officials, accompanied by the Himayatnagar MRO, attempted to seize the MA Garden Function Hall located opposite Apollo Hospital.

The officials reportedly arrived with orders to take control of the premises, citing violations. However, the move quickly escalated into a heated scene as AIMIM leaders intervened, strongly opposing the action. Witnesses said tempers flared, and a verbal clash broke out between the party leaders and the revenue staff on the spot.

In a bold move, revenue officers allegedly broke the lock of the hall and officially took possession of the property despite protests. The unexpected action created tension in the area, drawing the attention of locals and onlookers.

The incident highlights growing friction between government authorities and political representatives in the city, especially over disputes involving prime commercial properties and function halls.

Police presence was also reported at the site to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. Meanwhile, AIMIM leaders have condemned the officials’ action, accusing them of “targeting” the function hall without proper notice.

Further developments are awaited as the issue is likely to spark political reactions and debates in the coming days.