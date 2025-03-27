Tension in Badangpet as Hydra Demolishes Encroaching Cricket Court – Arrests Follow

Telangana: Hydra officials have taken decisive action against illegal constructions in Badangpet, Ranga Reddy district, demolishing structures that had encroached on public roads. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Hydra, following complaints from local residents about the construction of an indoor cricket court occupying the road.

Illegal Cricket Court Demolished

On Wednesday morning, Hydra deployed JCB machinery to demolish the illegal cricket court at Almasguda, situated under Badangpet Municipal Corporation limits. The court had been built on the road, which had created inconvenience for the locals. The demolition was met with some resistance, as a few individuals attempted to prevent the process, but they were swiftly arrested and taken to the police station.

The residents of Almasguda colony have expressed their gratitude to Hydra for taking immediate action and addressing their complaints. The swift response from Hydra officials has been widely praised, as it has cleared the road and eliminated the illegal construction.

Prajavani: A Platform for Public Complaints

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s initiative to allow residents to voice their concerns has gained significant attention. The Prajavani service, launched in January 2025, continues to receive overwhelming responses from the public. On Mondays, Commissioner AV Ranganath directly listens to citizens’ complaints at Buddha Bhavan, from 11 AM to 7:30 PM. Many complaints are centered around illegal constructions, with residents seeking help in addressing encroachments in their neighborhoods.

Hydra’s Ongoing Efforts Against Illegal Constructions

The demolition at Almasguda is part of Hydra’s ongoing efforts to tackle illegal constructions and encroachments in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. The department has been actively working on complaints and has promised more actions to ensure that public spaces and roads remain accessible to all citizens.

As Hyderabad continues to grow, officials are urging residents to report illegal constructions promptly, ensuring a cleaner and more organized city for everyone.