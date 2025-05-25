TG ECET 2025 Results Declared: 93.87% Students Qualify, Girls Outperform Boys

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2025 results were declared on Sunday, recording an impressive 93.87% qualifying percentage. The results were announced by TGCHE Chairman Prof V. Balakista Reddy and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof M. Kumar, who also serves as the TG ECET Chairman.

Over 17,000 Students Qualify

Out of 19,672 students registered, 18,928 appeared for the entrance exam and 17,768 students qualified. Girls outshone boys this year, with a qualifying percentage of 95.81% (7,093 girls) compared to 92.71% among boys (11,835).

Also Read: B.Ed Course Rules Change: Major Reform Announced, NCTE Issues New Guidelines

Top Rankers Across Various Streams

The list of top performers in engineering and non-engineering streams includes:

B Santosh Kumar (Medchal) – BSc Mathematics

(Medchal) – BSc Mathematics Lenka Tejasai (Andhra Pradesh) – Chemical Engineering

(Andhra Pradesh) – Chemical Engineering Golkonda Nikhil Koushik (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) – Civil Engineering

(Jayashankar Bhupalpally) – Civil Engineering K Srikanth (Narayanpet) – Computer Science Engineering

(Narayanpet) – Computer Science Engineering Katle Revathi (Siddipet) – Electronics and Communication Engineering

(Siddipet) – Electronics and Communication Engineering Kasula Srinivas (Hanumakonda) – Electrical and Electronics Engineering

(Hanumakonda) – Electrical and Electronics Engineering Raparthi Chandana (Jagtial) – Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

(Jagtial) – Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering Pothuganti Karthik (Peddapalli) – Mechanical Engineering

(Peddapalli) – Mechanical Engineering Thota Subrahmanyam (Andhra Pradesh) – Metallurgical Engineering

(Andhra Pradesh) – Metallurgical Engineering Kurma Akshaya (Peddapalli) – Mining Engineering

(Peddapalli) – Mining Engineering Aili Chandana (Hanumakonda) – Pharmacy

Andhra Students Not Eligible for Telangana Seats

While some of the top rankers hail from Andhra Pradesh, Prof Reddy clarified that AP students will not be eligible for admission in Telangana colleges, as per existing policies.

Counselling from June 15

The TG ECET 2025 admission counselling is expected to begin on June 15. Qualified candidates are advised to regularly check the official website — https://ecet.tgche.ac.in — for updates regarding the counselling schedule, document verification, and seat allotment.