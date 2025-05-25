TG ECET 2025 Results Declared: 93.87% Students Qualify, Girls Outperform Boys
The results were announced by TGCHE Chairman Prof V. Balakista Reddy and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof M. Kumar, who also serves as the TG ECET Chairman.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2025 results were declared on Sunday, recording an impressive 93.87% qualifying percentage. The results were announced by TGCHE Chairman Prof V. Balakista Reddy and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof M. Kumar, who also serves as the TG ECET Chairman.
Table of Contents
Over 17,000 Students Qualify
Out of 19,672 students registered, 18,928 appeared for the entrance exam and 17,768 students qualified. Girls outshone boys this year, with a qualifying percentage of 95.81% (7,093 girls) compared to 92.71% among boys (11,835).
Also Read: B.Ed Course Rules Change: Major Reform Announced, NCTE Issues New Guidelines
Top Rankers Across Various Streams
The list of top performers in engineering and non-engineering streams includes:
- B Santosh Kumar (Medchal) – BSc Mathematics
- Lenka Tejasai (Andhra Pradesh) – Chemical Engineering
- Golkonda Nikhil Koushik (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) – Civil Engineering
- K Srikanth (Narayanpet) – Computer Science Engineering
- Katle Revathi (Siddipet) – Electronics and Communication Engineering
- Kasula Srinivas (Hanumakonda) – Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Raparthi Chandana (Jagtial) – Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering
- Pothuganti Karthik (Peddapalli) – Mechanical Engineering
- Thota Subrahmanyam (Andhra Pradesh) – Metallurgical Engineering
- Kurma Akshaya (Peddapalli) – Mining Engineering
- Aili Chandana (Hanumakonda) – Pharmacy
Andhra Students Not Eligible for Telangana Seats
While some of the top rankers hail from Andhra Pradesh, Prof Reddy clarified that AP students will not be eligible for admission in Telangana colleges, as per existing policies.
Counselling from June 15
The TG ECET 2025 admission counselling is expected to begin on June 15. Qualified candidates are advised to regularly check the official website — https://ecet.tgche.ac.in — for updates regarding the counselling schedule, document verification, and seat allotment.