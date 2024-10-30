TGSRTC Launches Parcel Home Delivery Services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to launch its cargo home delivery services across Hyderabad as a pilot project starting tomorrow. This new service will enable quick and convenient parcel delivery directly to customers’ doorsteps, making TGSRTC a reliable logistics partner for residents.

With plans to expand home delivery across Telangana soon, TGSRTC offers competitive pricing based on parcel weight:

Up to 1 kg: ₹50

1.01 to 5 kg: ₹60

5.01 to 10 kg: ₹65

10.1 to 20 kg: ₹70

20.1 to 30 kg: ₹75

For parcels over 30 kg, rates will follow the above slab system. This new service aims to provide a safe and efficient delivery solution, enhancing convenience for customers statewide.