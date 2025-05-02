The Comeback Nobody Expected: Why Imran Khan is Back in Command Talks

In a dramatic political twist, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reportedly reached out to former Prime Minister Imran Khan for support amid rising tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam attack. According to reliable sources, four retired military officers have been sent to negotiate with Khan, who remains imprisoned.

Imran Khan Approached to Stop PTI Protests in Sindh

The high-level outreach reportedly aims to convince Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to halt ongoing protests in Sindh and to show support for General Asim Munir, who is under pressure due to mounting security concerns with India. The PTI has been at the forefront of anti-government demonstrations, gaining traction nationwide and posing a strong challenge to the ruling coalition.

Strained Past Between Imran Khan and Asim Munir

This development marks a significant reversal in the fraught relationship between Khan and Munir. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Imran Khan removed Asim Munir from the post of ISI chief shortly after the Pulwama attack. It was the first time a sitting ISI chief was removed before completing his tenure, causing a deep rift between the two.

General Munir later played a key role in Khan’s legal troubles, with many attributing Khan’s imprisonment to military influence.

Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

The urgency of the outreach stems from the escalating tensions with India after the Pahalgam attack. With both nations on high alert, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is scrambling to project unity and national stability.

The government appears to be seeking a political ceasefire with the PTI in an attempt to avoid internal chaos during a critical geopolitical moment.

PTI’s Growing Influence Forcing a Rethink

Imran Khan’s PTI has emerged as a powerful opposition force, maintaining consistent public pressure through mass mobilization and digital outreach. Despite Khan’s incarceration, the party continues to shape public discourse and challenge the government’s legitimacy, making it difficult for the establishment to ignore his political capital.

Why This Political Shift Matters