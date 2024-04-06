The Player who was Bought by Accident becomes a Hero for Punjab Kings; memes flood the internet

In a thrilling encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2024, Shashank Singh emerged as the unlikely hero, guiding PBKS to a stunning victory against the formidable GT side.

Chasing a challenging target of 200 runs set by GT, PBKS found themselves in a precarious position until Singh’s exceptional knock turned the tide in their favor.

When you accidentally buy Shashank Singh in auction and he turns out to be a match winner pic.twitter.com/VfJeheyD5f — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 4, 2024

Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS were in desperate need of a match-winner, and they found one in the form of their uncapped player, Shashank Singh. Despite being an accidental acquisition in the IPL auction, where he was bought for a modest ₹20 lakh, Singh showcased nerves of steel as he smashed an unbeaten 61 runs off just 29 balls. His blistering innings, adorned with four sixes and six fours, propelled PBKS to their second victory in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Singh’s unexpected heroics not only secured a crucial win for PBKS but also sent social media into a frenzy, with memes flooding the internet about the ‘accidental buy’ turning out to be a ‘match-winner’. The cricketing world couldn’t stop talking about Singh’s remarkable performance, highlighting the unpredictability and excitement that the IPL is renowned for.

With this memorable victory, PBKS reaffirmed their prowess in the tournament, while Singh’s meteoric rise from an accidental pick to a match-winning sensation added a captivating chapter to the IPL 2024 narrative. As the tournament progresses, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await more such thrilling moments and unexpected heroes to emerge on the grand stage of the IPL.