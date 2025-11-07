There will be complete change on November 14th: Tej Pratap Yadav on Bihar poll results

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday predicted a sweeping change in Bihar’s political landscape when the Assembly election results are declared on November 14, asserting that he would support whichever party addresses real issues, creates jobs, and stops migration from the state. “There will be change on the 14th, a complete change. I will support whoever talks about real issues, creates jobs, and stops migration,” Tej Pratap Yadav told IANS.

When asked whether his party would consider joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the former state minister said his support would depend solely on the performance and intent of the winning formation. “We will support whoever gets a majority and forms the government, as long as they work for the people,” he said. The Bihar Assembly election results will be announced on November 14, following the second phase of polling scheduled for November 11. Earlier on Thursday, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence in securing victory from the Mahua constituency, from where he is contesting.

Also Read: Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar thanks people for record voter turnout in first phase

Speaking to IANS, he said he was “fully confident” that the people of Mahua would once again place their faith in him. “Today is the day of voting, and everyone is going to the polling booth to cast their vote. I, too, have cast my vote. I am fully confident about the Mahua seat, and I have full faith that the people of Mahua will not disappoint me. I have worked there in the past and will continue to do the same if I am elected again,” he said.

Tej Pratap also reacted to his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi blessing both her sons — Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav, ahead of the elections. “Receiving blessings from our parents is invaluable. On one side, we have the blessings of our parents, and on the other, we seek the blessings of the true owners of democracy — the people,” he said. In Mahua, the main contest is between Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD), Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Kumar (LJP-RV), and Indrajeet Pradhan (Jan Suraaj Party).

Once a quiet constituency that followed party loyalties, Mahua has now emerged as a focal point in the Bihar political landscape. In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan defeated the JD(U)’s Ashma Parveen by a margin of 13,770 votes.