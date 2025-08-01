All Units of Yadadri Thermal Power Station to Be Completed This Year: Deputy Chief Minister

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that all units of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) will be completed by December 2025, and full-scale power generation will begin from January 2026. He instructed officials to strictly adhere to the set project timeline.

He made these remarks after dedicating the first unit of Stage-I, with a capacity of 800 MW, to the nation at YTPS, located in Veerlapalem of Damarcherla Gonda mandal. The Deputy CM was accompanied by State Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Attuluri Laxman Kumar, and State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

The Deputy CM also laid the foundation stone for an integrated township within the YTPS premises, to be constructed at a cost of ₹970 crore. As part of the Vanamahotsavam (Green Festival), saplings were planted on the occasion.

Focus on Timely Completion and Community Development

Later, during a review meeting at the YTPS Conference Hall, Deputy CM and District In-charge Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy emphasized the importance of prioritizing work distribution to ensure timely power supply from all units. He lauded the YTPS team for successfully commissioning two units of Stage-I within a year.

He directed officials to complete all units by December 2025 and ensure full power generation by January 1, 2026, while strictly following safety and operational protocols. He also emphasized the need to develop schools and hospitals in the area according to international standards, ensuring the welfare of nearby communities.

The minister added that efforts will be made to establish a DAV school within the YTPS premises for the benefit of the local population.