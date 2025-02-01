Third Guillain-Barre Syndrome Death Reported in Pune; Cases Rise to 130

Pune, Maharashtra – Maharashtra reported its third death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) on Friday, involving a 36-year-old Ola driver admitted to Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) on January 21. The post-mortem revealed the cause as trauma to the lungs due to pneumonia, with GBS as a contributing factor.

Rising Case Numbers

The state’s Public Health Department confirmed 73 GBS cases out of 130 suspected instances, marking Pune as the epicenter. Breakdowns include 25 cases under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 74 from newly added PMC villages, 13 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, nine in Pune Rural, and nine from other districts. Twenty patients currently require ventilator support.

Investigation Underway

A central team from the Union Health Ministry, including experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), NIMHANS Bengaluru, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is assisting state efforts. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated that stool and blood samples from patients are being analyzed at NIV, though no definitive cause has been identified.

Pathogen Findings

Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria linked to GBS, was detected in four of 21 stool samples tested, while norovirus was found in some others. Dr. Bahl noted that only 40% of GBS cases globally have identifiable causes, underscoring the complexity of the investigation.

Government Response

The seven-member central team aims to bolster surveillance, coordinate interventions, and monitor the situation. Three NIV experts are already aiding local authorities. Health officials emphasize ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak and identify transmission sources.

No additional deaths have been reported beyond the three confirmed fatalities. Updates will follow as investigations progress.