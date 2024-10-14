Asia

Three dead due to rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka

Three persons have died due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka by Monday morning, according to the latest update by the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC)

Safiya Begum14 October 2024 - 13:45
Colombo: Three persons have died due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka by Monday morning, according to the latest update by the country’s Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The DMC said Sri Lanka started experiencing heavy rain on October 7, and as of Monday morning, 134,484 people belonging to 34,492 families have been displaced by rain-triggered disasters in 12 districts across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka’s irrigation department has warned of floods further near seven places of five main rivers.

According to the country’s meteorology department, heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

