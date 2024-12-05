Three dies in Chennai after consuming contaminated drinking water

Chennai: At least three people died, and 30 others fell ill in Pallavaram near Chennai on Thursday after reportedly consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage.

The affected individuals, residing in areas such as Malaimedu, Mariamman Kovil Street and Muthalamman Kovil Street were admitted to the Chromepet Government General Hospital and a private hospital for treatment.

According to reports, residents alleged that their health issues were caused by drinking water mixed with sewage.

The contamination has raised serious concerns about the safety of the area’s water supply. An investigation is underway to confirm whether the drinking water was indeed contaminated.

Officers from the police, Tambaram Corporation, and Pallavaram Cantonment probing the matter.

Tamil Nadu Minister T.M. Anbarasan inspected the affected area and ordered the immediate setup of a medical camp.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, “Twenty-three people have fallen ill and been admitted to the hospital. It is not yet known if the drinking water was contaminated. An investigation is also looking into whether the health issues were caused by the food they consumed. If the water was contaminated, the entire area would have been affected.”

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) expressed shock over the deaths and hospitalisations. He condemned the ruling DMK government for failing to ensure the supply of safe drinking water.

In a post on the social media platform X, EPS stated: “It is the duty of the government to distribute safe drinking water to the people. They should have carefully examined whether drinking water was being supplied properly and without any contamination between drinking water and sewage pipes, especially in the aftermath of the cyclone’s landfall.”

He further criticised the government, saying, “I strongly condemn M.K. Stalin’s government for its callousness that risked the lives of the people.”

EPS demanded that the government provide adequate medical care to those hospitalised and financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

He also called for immediate measures to guarantee the supply of safe drinking water to all residents.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai also criticised the state government’s handling of the crisis. He questioned the efficacy of Minister Anbarasan’s response and accused the minister of being dismissive by blaming residents for the issue.

Annamalai further raised concerns about the alleged overpricing of bleaching powder procured by the corporation, suggesting mismanagement in addressing the water contamination issue.