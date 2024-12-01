Thunderstorm with lightning, and gusty winds likely in Telangana in 48 hours: Met

Telangana

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

Safiya Begum1 December 2024 - 15:02
Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

A daily weather report here said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon districts of the state on Monday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in Telangana during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at Isolated places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

