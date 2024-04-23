Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds likely in Telangana: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts of the state tomorrow.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next 48 hours and from April 27 to 29.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Thursday.

The same situation is likely to prevail in the Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of the state on Friday.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet,Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Saturday.

Dry Weather is likely to prevail in the state on April 25 and 26.

As per media reports, hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Adilabad district of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Monday, the report added.