Tiger Shroff escapes unharmed after shots fired at car, driver injured

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff had a narrow escaped on Sunday after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at his car in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

According to the police, while Tiger did not suffer any injury in the attack, the driver of the ‘Baaghi’ actor was injured in the incident. Details about the severity of the injury have not been revealed till now.

Within hours of the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang shared a post on social media, taking responsibility for the attack.

The Mumbai Police have informed that they have formed 15 special teams to investigate the firing incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the incident. The CM has directed the Police Commissioner to immediately investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible.

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National Secretary, All India Congress Committee, Sachin M. Sawant expressed his concern through a tweet that read, “The news of a shooting at actor Tiger Shroff’s car is utterly shocking. What’s exactly going on in Mumbai? The murder of Baba Siddique, a shooting at Salman Khan’s house, threats to numerous actors and producers… Law and order in Mumbai has gone completely haywire.

It’s not just a lack of law and order; it’s as if utter chaos has taken hold. The Chief Minister has proven to be a total failure!”

MP and President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad also shared that “Mumbai’s law and order in shambles!”

She further asked the authorities to take necessary action to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars.

“First, a shootout outside Salman Khan’s house, then the murder of Baba Siddiqui, and now news of a shooting targeting actor Tiger Shroff! In Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, if such incidents keep happening one after another, then whose responsibility is it exactly to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars? Reports indicate that another person was injured in the shooting on Tiger Shroff. The reason behind the shooting is still unclear, and the police are searching for the culprits. Do criminals still fear the law?,” she shared.