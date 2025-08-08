Karnataka

Tigress found dead in Karnataka’s Bhadra reserve

A tigress, said to be about seven years old, was found dead in the Lakkavalli Range of the Bhadra Wildlife Division in Chikkamagaluru district.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana8 August 2025 - 16:10
Chikkamagaluru: A tigress, said to be about seven years old, was found dead in the Lakkavalli Range of the Bhadra Wildlife Division in Chikkamagaluru district.


Forest personnel discovered the carcass during a routine patrol. Initial investigation indicated the big cat died from injuries sustained in a territorial fight.

A post-mortem was conducted, and samples were collected for further examination. The carcass was also scanned with metal detectors to rule out bullet wounds, forest officials today said.

The remains were disposed of by burning, as per protocol, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forests Santosh Sagar, wildlife activists G Veeresh and Madhu Mugathihalli, and local panchayat members.

