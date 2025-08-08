Tigress found dead in Karnataka’s Bhadra reserve

Chikkamagaluru: A tigress, said to be about seven years old, was found dead in the Lakkavalli Range of the Bhadra Wildlife Division in Chikkamagaluru district.



Forest personnel discovered the carcass during a routine patrol. Initial investigation indicated the big cat died from injuries sustained in a territorial fight.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com



A post-mortem was conducted, and samples were collected for further examination. The carcass was also scanned with metal detectors to rule out bullet wounds, forest officials today said.

Also Read: Opposition protest disrupts Lok Sabha, adjourned till Monday



The remains were disposed of by burning, as per protocol, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forests Santosh Sagar, wildlife activists G Veeresh and Madhu Mugathihalli, and local panchayat members.