TMC clarifies MLA Humayun Kabir was not suspended for wanting to build Babri Masjid

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday clarified that rebel MLA Humayun Kabir was not suspended for expressing his intent to construct a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, but for repeatedly issuing anti-party statements over the past few months. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Kabir’s suspension had nothing to do with religion or the foundation-laying event in Murshidabad. He said, “In West Bengal, any person or persons can build a temple, mosque, church, or any place of worship.

For that, he cannot be expelled or face any punitive action. The Trinamool Congress has never done this and will not do it in the future. But, if a person falls into the trap of another political party’s conspiracy and wants to indulge in polarisation of votes by using a religious event and thus creating a chaotic situation, then the party has to take action.” The Trinamool spokesperson further said, “If he indulges in anti-party work or tries to put the party in a state of disarray organisationally, then it is a different matter. In that case, the issue is no longer about religion.”

Also Read:On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, CM Fadnavis lauds Ambedkar’s vision in nation building, energy policy

Earlier this week, Kabir was suspended from the Trinamool Congress after he announced that he would lay the foundation stone for Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga on December 6. Reiterating the party’s stance, Ghosh said, “The Trinamool Congress respects all religions. But when political events are held in the name of religion, or when someone falls into the trap of another party’s instigation, it becomes a matter of organisational discipline.

Saying one was expelled for building a temple or mosque is a complete lie.” Earlier this week, while announcing the suspension of Humayun Kabir, senior party leader Firhad Hakim had said, “The party will not have any relationship with those who do politics over religion.” Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also said that the people of Murshidabad will never accept the “politics of riots”.