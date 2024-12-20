TN Assembly maiden session for 2025 on Jan 6

South India

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for 2025 will begin on January 6 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi, Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed here on Friday.

The session’s duration will be decided by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee which will meet on that day, the Speaker told reporters at the Secretariat.

The Governor would deliver his address to the Assembly House at 9.30 am. “Last time, the Governor read only the first and last pages. This time we hope that the Governor will read the speech in full,” Appavu said in reply to a question.

