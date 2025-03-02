TN Class 12 Board Exams Begin Tomorrow, 8.21 Lakh Students to Appear

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has announced that 8.21 lakh Class 12 students will appear for the board examinations, scheduled to begin on Monday.

Exam Preparations and Schedules

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister confirmed that all preparations for the Tamil Nadu State Board examinations have been completed. The Class 12 exams will take place from March 3 to March 25, while Class 11 exams are set for March 5 to March 27, and Class 10 exams will be held from March 28 to April 15.

Additionally, 8.23 lakh Class 11 students will take their exams starting March 5, and over 9.13 lakh Class 10 students will appear for their board exams from March 28. This brings the total number of students across all three classes to over 25.57 lakh, including 20,746 students with disabilities.

Exam Centers and Security Measures

Exams for Class 12 and Class 11 will be conducted across 3,316 centers, while exams for Class 10 will be held in 4,113 centers. The Department of Government Examinations (DGE) has established an examination committee in each district, under the respective district collector, to ensure essential facilities such as drinking water and uninterrupted power supply at the exam centers.

Over 45,000 teachers will be involved in various examination-related processes, and more than 4,800 flying squads will be deployed to prevent malpractice. The use of mobile phones has been strictly prohibited inside the exam centers for both students and teachers on invigilation duty.

Helplines and Support

The Minister encouraged students to utilize the helplines 94983-83075 and 94983-83076 for any queries, complaints, or clarifications regarding the exams. A full-time exam control room has been set up at the DGE, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on examination days to assist students and the public.

The DGE has tentatively scheduled the Class 12 results for April 9, while Class 11 and Class 10 results are expected to be announced on April 19.

Previous Year Exam Statistics

In the 2024 Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations, conducted from March 22 to April 13, 7.72 lakh students appeared, including 4.1 lakh girls and 3.6 lakh boys. Among them, 3,25,305 boys and 3,93,890 girls passed. The only transgender student who appeared for the exam also passed.

For Class 11, exams were held from March 4 to March 25, 2024, with 8,11,172 students appearing. Of these, 7,39,539 students passed, with 4,26,821 girls and 3,84,351 boys appearing.

In the 2024 Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exams, conducted from March 26 to April 18, 8,94,264 students appeared, with 91.55% passing. Of the total candidates, 4,47,061 female candidates appeared, and 94.55% passed, while 4,47,203 male candidates appeared, with 88.58% passing.

With robust measures in place, the state government aims to ensure a smooth and fair examination process for all students.