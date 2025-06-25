Hyderabad: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Bonalu Celebrations from June 26 to July 24, Check Key Routes
Hyderabad: With the much-awaited Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu Celebrations – 2025 set to begin on June 26, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to manage the anticipated rush of devotees and ensure smooth conduct of the festivities. Thousands of devotees from Hyderabad and surrounding districts are expected to participate in the celebrations, which will take place between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on specific dates.
Table of Contents
Pooja Dates and Timings
The Golconda Bonalu festivities will span across several days:
- 1st Pooja: June 26, 2025
- 2nd Pooja: June 29, 2025
- 3rd Pooja: July 3, 2025
- 4th Pooja: July 6, 2025
- 5th Pooja: July 10, 2025
- 6th Pooja: July 13, 2025
- 7th Pooja: July 17, 2025
- 8th Pooja: July 20, 2025
- 9th Pooja: July 24, 2025
All poojas will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and significant traffic congestion is expected near Golconda Fort during these hours.
High-Traffic Routes to Avoid
Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes leading to Golconda Fort during pooja days to prevent delays:
- Ramdevguda → Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza
- Langar Houz → Golconda Fort via Fateh Darwaza
- Shaikpet Nala / Seven Tombs → Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza
Designated Parking Arrangements for Devotees
To ease traffic pressure, designated parking zones have been arranged for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers approaching Golconda Fort from different directions.
From Ramdevguda via Makkai Darwaza:
- 2-Wheelers: Ashoor Khana to Army Sentry Post
- 4-Wheelers: Artillery Centre, Ramdevguda & Ashoor Khana, Golconda
Note: Setwin buses permitted only up to Ashoor Khana parking.
From Langar Houz via Fateh Darwaza:
- 2-Wheelers: MCH Park, Golconda Bus Stop, Alhira School
- 4-Wheelers: Area Hospital, Golconda
From Shaikpet via Banjara Darwaza:
- 2-Wheelers: Golf Club Road by-lane
- 4-Wheelers: Hockey Ground, Owaisi Ground, Deccan Park (Seven Tombs)
Devotees are encouraged to park in the designated zones and proceed on foot to the Fort to help reduce traffic congestion.
Emergency Helplines and Live Updates
- Traffic Assistance: Call the Hyderabad Traffic Helpline at 9010203626
- Live Updates:
- Facebook: facebook.com/HYDTP
- Twitter: @HYDP
The Hyderabad Traffic Police urges all commuters and devotees to cooperate with authorities, follow the advisory, and park responsibly to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of Golconda Bonalu 2025.