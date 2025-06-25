Hyderabad: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Bonalu Celebrations from June 26 to July 24, Check Key Routes

Hyderabad: With the much-awaited Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu Celebrations – 2025 set to begin on June 26, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to manage the anticipated rush of devotees and ensure smooth conduct of the festivities. Thousands of devotees from Hyderabad and surrounding districts are expected to participate in the celebrations, which will take place between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on specific dates.

The Golconda Bonalu festivities will span across several days:

1st Pooja: June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 2nd Pooja: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 3rd Pooja: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 4th Pooja: July 6, 2025

July 6, 2025 5th Pooja: July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 6th Pooja: July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 7th Pooja: July 17, 2025

July 17, 2025 8th Pooja: July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025 9th Pooja: July 24, 2025

All poojas will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and significant traffic congestion is expected near Golconda Fort during these hours.

High-Traffic Routes to Avoid

Commuters are advised to avoid the following routes leading to Golconda Fort during pooja days to prevent delays:

Ramdevguda → Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza

Langar Houz → Golconda Fort via Fateh Darwaza

Shaikpet Nala / Seven Tombs → Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza

Designated Parking Arrangements for Devotees

To ease traffic pressure, designated parking zones have been arranged for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers approaching Golconda Fort from different directions.

From Ramdevguda via Makkai Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: Ashoor Khana to Army Sentry Post

Ashoor Khana to Army Sentry Post 4-Wheelers: Artillery Centre, Ramdevguda & Ashoor Khana, Golconda

Note: Setwin buses permitted only up to Ashoor Khana parking.

From Langar Houz via Fateh Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: MCH Park, Golconda Bus Stop, Alhira School

MCH Park, Golconda Bus Stop, Alhira School 4-Wheelers: Area Hospital, Golconda

From Shaikpet via Banjara Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: Golf Club Road by-lane

Golf Club Road by-lane 4-Wheelers: Hockey Ground, Owaisi Ground, Deccan Park (Seven Tombs)

Devotees are encouraged to park in the designated zones and proceed on foot to the Fort to help reduce traffic congestion.

Traffic Assistance: Call the Hyderabad Traffic Helpline at 9010203626

Call the Hyderabad Traffic Helpline at Live Updates: Facebook: facebook.com/HYDTP Twitter: @HYDP



The Hyderabad Traffic Police urges all commuters and devotees to cooperate with authorities, follow the advisory, and park responsibly to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of Golconda Bonalu 2025.