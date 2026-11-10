Traffic Diversions Announced for Sadar Utsav Mela in Hyderabad on November 10, 11

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and special parking arrangements in view of the Sadar Utsav Mela scheduled to be held at YMCA, Narayanaguda, on November 10 and 11. The event will begin at 7 pm on November 10 and continue until 4 am the following day.

In a traffic advisory issued on November 9, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis requested motorists to follow alternative routes to avoid congestion around the venue.

Vehicles travelling from Ramkoti and Lingampalli X Roads towards YMCA will be diverted at Kachiguda X Roads towards Tourist Hotel and Sultan Bazar. Traffic from Vittalwadi X Roads towards Rajmohalla Chilla will be diverted at Padmashali Bhavan towards Ramkoti.

Vehicles approaching YMCA from Old MLA Quarters and the cemetery will be diverted at Vittalwadi X Roads. Traffic from RTC X Roads and Crown Cafe will be redirected at Narayanaguda X Roads towards Himayatnagar Y Junction.

Similarly, vehicles from Narayanaguda towards RBVRR College will be diverted at Baba Tent House towards Crown Cafe. Traffic from Bagh Lingampally Colony will be redirected at Reddy College Junction, while vehicles from Barkatpura Chaman will be diverted at Post Office Junction.

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Additional restrictions will apply around Lingampally X Roads, Tourist Junction, Matha Temple and Kachiguda X Roads to regulate vehicle movement.

During the 2024 Ganesh immersion celebrations in Hyderabad, the Traffic Police implemented extensive road diversions and restrictions across several parts of the city to manage large crowds and prevent congestion.

Similarly, the traffic arrangements for the Sadar Utsav Mela are intended to ensure public safety, minimise inconvenience to commuters and facilitate smooth movement of emergency services. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with traffic personnel.