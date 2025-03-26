Tragic Accidents in Telangana: Two Dead, Several Hurt in Multiple Road Mishaps

Hyderabad: Secunderabad witnessed a tragic road accident on Wednesday, where two persons lost their lives after a speeding car hit a motorcycle near the Mahankali temple area. Authorities suspect rash and negligent driving as the primary cause of the accident.

Details of the Accident

Eyewitnesses reported that a car, moving at high speed, collided with a motorcycle, instantly killing one of the riders. The second rider sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Police officials arrived at the scene promptly and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Authorities are also checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to confirm whether the vehicle was being driven recklessly.

Major Collision on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Leaves 13 Injured

In another major road accident on Wednesday morning, thirteen individuals sustained injuries—one of them critically—after a multi-vehicle collision on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Dharmojigudem, close to Choutuppal.

Sequence of Events

The accident involved two private buses and a heavy container truck, all of which were heading toward Hyderabad. Due to an unexpected halt in traffic, the vehicles crashed into each other in a severe chain reaction.

One of the private bus drivers got trapped inside his cabin due to the impact. Police and rescue teams worked tirelessly to extract him from the wreckage.

Rescue and Traffic Management

Under the supervision of Choutuppal ACP Madhusudan Reddy and Traffic ACP Prabhakar Reddy, police officials cleared the accident site. The rescue operation took over two hours as emergency responders worked to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow on the highway.

All injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, with authorities closely monitoring their condition.

Growing Concerns Over Road Safety

These two accidents have once again highlighted the rising concerns about reckless driving and road safety. The increasing number of accidents on busy routes like the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway calls for stricter traffic regulations and more awareness campaigns on responsible driving.

Authorities urge motorists to follow speed limits, wear helmets and seat belts, and maintain safe distances between vehicles to prevent further mishaps. Meanwhile, investigations into both accidents are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge.