Travel Advisory: RGIA Passengers Urged to Seek Alternative Routes Amidst CM Reddy’s Roadshow

Hyderabad: Passengers traveling to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are advised to consider alternative routes due to a scheduled roadshow by A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The roadshow, set to take place between PVNR Expressway pillar numbers 121 and 152, prompts a diversion off the PVNR Expressway from Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh Road between 4 pm and 8 pm.

In anticipation of potential traffic disruptions, commuters are urged to plan alternative routes and cooperate with local authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the specified hours. This advisory comes in the wake of a press release issued by the Cyberabad police, cautioning against travel along the Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh Road during the aforementioned time frame.

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra travel time to avoid potential delays and ensure timely arrivals and departures at the airport. Proactive measures and cooperation from commuters are vital in minimizing inconvenience and maintaining efficient traffic management during the scheduled roadshow.