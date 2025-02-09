Child, Three Women Killed as Dumper Truck Overturns on Laborers in Gujarat

Palanpur: In a tragic accident in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, a dumper truck carrying sand overturned, crushing three women and a toddler to death.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Khengarpura village during road construction work, local authorities confirmed.

Details of the Fatal Accident

The mishap took place when the dumper truck attempted to maneuver through a narrow passage, lost balance, and overturned. The massive vehicle fell directly onto a group of laborers who were engaged in road construction work, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SM Varotariya.

Authorities immediately launched a rescue operation, deploying cranes and bulldozers to lift the overturned truck. It took nearly two hours to extricate the victims trapped underneath, officials reported.

Casualties and Rescue Operations

The four victims, including a two-year-old child, were rushed to the Tharad government hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival. Dr. Jaideep Trivedi, a medical officer at the hospital, confirmed that all four were brought in without signs of life.

The deceased have been identified as:

Renukaben Ganawa (24)

Sonalben Ninama (22)

Ilaben Bhabhor (40)

Rudra (2)

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Following the tragic accident, local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the dumper’s overturning. Police officials are examining whether the accident was due to driver negligence, overloading, or poor road conditions.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered to ascertain further details about the accident. The police are also questioning the dumper driver and construction site authorities for potential safety lapses.

Safety Concerns and Road Construction Hazards

This accident highlights growing safety concerns in construction zones, especially in rural areas where infrastructure development is ongoing. Experts emphasize the need for better safety regulations, proper vehicle load management, and improved road planning to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Government Response and Compensation

Local authorities and government officials have expressed their condolences to the victims’ families. The Gujarat government is expected to announce compensation for the affected families. More details on possible relief measures and policy changes to improve worker safety are anticipated.