Trump Claims Xi Jinping Called Him; China Denies Any Recent Communication

Hong Kong: A major trade war has erupted between the world’s largest economies — the United States and China — fueled by reciprocal tariffs. Both nations have shown no signs of backing down, escalating tensions further. Amid these developments, US President Donald Trump made intriguing remarks recently, claiming Chinese President Xi Jinping had spoken to him over the phone.

Trump’s Statement on Xi Jinping Call

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, President Trump stated, “President Xi called me. I don’t view that as a sign of weakness. I don’t even feel the need to respond to it. We have talked many times.” However, Trump did not disclose when the alleged call took place or what topics were discussed.

China’s Firm Rebuttal

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang firmly denied the claim. “As far as we know, there have been no recent phone conversations between the heads of state of China and the United States. Furthermore, no negotiations or consultations regarding tariffs have taken place recently,” he clarified.

Ongoing Tariff Disputes

Since taking office, President Trump has aggressively imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, raising duties to as much as 145 percent. In retaliation, China announced tariffs of up to 125 percent on US goods, intensifying the trade conflict. These escalating trade disputes have heightened tensions between the two economic giants, affecting global markets.

No Signs of Reconciliation

With both sides standing firm on their positions, experts warn that the prolonged trade war could have significant repercussions on the global economy. Diplomatic channels seem strained as mutual distrust deepens between Washington and Beijing.